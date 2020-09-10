Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 506 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 234,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,718 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.88. 163,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.