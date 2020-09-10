Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,348 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. 1,168,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.98.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.