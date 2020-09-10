Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,970 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $70,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN traded down $18.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $552.38. 25,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,503. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.65 and a 200-day moving average of $562.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Cfra dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total transaction of $245,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $101,905,916. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.