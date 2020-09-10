Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.28 on Thursday, hitting $275.57. 368,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.02 and its 200 day moving average is $253.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

