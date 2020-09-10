Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.20% of AeroVironment worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $1,991,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $6,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 144.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,561. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

