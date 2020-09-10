Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of CAE worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,703,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CAE by 10.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 167,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,098,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after buying an additional 189,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

