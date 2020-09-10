Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.41% of Hexcel worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hexcel by 64.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,143. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $84.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

