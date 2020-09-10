Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.81. 28,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 over the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.