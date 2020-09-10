Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,482 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Iridium Communications worth $31,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Iridium Communications by 44.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 349,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,160 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 15,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $743,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

