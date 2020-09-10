Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Plug Power worth $49,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 333.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $406,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 150,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $944,531.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock worth $34,279,663 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,164,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

