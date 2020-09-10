PointState Capital LP Acquires 1,143,961 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,961 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.9% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Fiserv worth $161,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 165,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,037,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,329,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

