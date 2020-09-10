PointState Capital LP Acquires 7,773 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.4% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.07% of Booking worth $45,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG traded down $24.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,846.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,248. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,791.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,603.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.