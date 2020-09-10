PointState Capital LP Acquires 795,552 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 958.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,552 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.7% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $189,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.16. 436,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,557,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $730.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

