PointState Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $70,609,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

NYSE V traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.00. 229,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,279. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

