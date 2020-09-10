PointState Capital LP Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,793 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 0.9% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,508,000 after buying an additional 72,236 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,895,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,805,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.34. 43,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,075. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.