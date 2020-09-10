PointState Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.5% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $49,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Humana by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.00. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $431.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

