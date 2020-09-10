PointState Capital LP Invests $11.59 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $134.23. 506,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of -218.71, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

