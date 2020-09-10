PointState Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PointState Capital LP lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 356,517 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.31. The company had a trading volume of 157,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.71 and its 200 day moving average is $392.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

