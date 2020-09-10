PointState Capital LP Purchases 9,003,526 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 730.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,236,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003,526 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 2.7% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $90,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 539,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210,076. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

