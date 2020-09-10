PointState Capital LP Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,590 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.77. 341,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,867,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $392.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

