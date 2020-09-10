PointState Capital LP Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

PointState Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,519 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 0.8% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Cigna by 457.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $171.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.79. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

