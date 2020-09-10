PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PPD opened at $33.70 on Monday. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

