PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading 20% Higher

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 67,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

