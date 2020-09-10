PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading 20% Higher

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 67,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit