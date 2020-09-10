Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,915,000 after buying an additional 612,645 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.86. 1,671,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,217,982. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

