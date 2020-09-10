Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 817.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 298,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Intel stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.