Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $938,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

ABBV stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

