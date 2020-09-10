Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,643,000 after buying an additional 342,666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 286,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 2,239,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,047,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.