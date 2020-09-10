Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 819 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 229,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

