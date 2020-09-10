PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $360,841.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,314.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.94 or 0.02200239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00783441 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009749 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,107,507,971 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

