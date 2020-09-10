Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.17 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

