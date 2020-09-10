Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0125

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and $3.19 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.17 or 0.05149907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053520 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,310,389,795 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

