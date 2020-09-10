PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGAOY. HSBC upgraded PROXIMUS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

PROXIMUS/ADR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

