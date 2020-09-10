PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded PROXIMUS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

BGAOY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

