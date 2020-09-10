Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.31% of Pure Acquisition worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACQ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pure Acquisition by 1,791.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pure Acquisition by 22.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pure Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 11,802 shares of Pure Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $125,219.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,687 shares of company stock valued at $240,725 and have sold 17,194 shares valued at $183,537. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACQ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 229,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,691. Pure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

