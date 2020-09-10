Qwertycoin Trading Down 7.1% This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $455,968.26 and $13,484.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.