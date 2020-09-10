Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 11950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

