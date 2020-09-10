Rank Group (LON:RNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Rank Group (LON:RNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rank Group stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 124.60 ($1.63). 160,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,961. Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.79 ($4.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $527.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

