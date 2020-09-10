Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $30.00. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

