Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Critical Review

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Repare Therapeutics and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 5 4 0 2.44 ACI Worldwide 0 1 4 0 2.80

Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.75%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and ACI Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 2.30 $67.06 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 5.72% 8.79% 2.98%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Repare Therapeutics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also offers implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. The company also provides UP Immediate Payments solution, which provides connectivity to country-level real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address RTGS, SWIFT messaging, ACH, and real-time payments. In addition, it offers Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution, as well as UP eCommerce Payments solution; and UP Payments Risk Management solution and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. Further, the company provides UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable customers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. Additionally, it offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility sectors; and implementation services, including installations, product configurations, and custom software modifications; business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. The company markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide, ACI Universal Payments, and ACI UP brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

