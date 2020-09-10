Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.00 EPS

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 21.30 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) by GBX (9) (($0.12)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:RCDO traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 348 ($4.55). 71,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,772. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 286.93 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 411.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCDO shares. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Ricardo from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

