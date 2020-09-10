Safe (SAFE) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $73,578.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003241 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

