Saga (LON:SAGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SAGA traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 16.03 ($0.21). 4,812,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Saga has a 12-month low of GBX 12.51 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SAGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

