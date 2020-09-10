salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,024 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.33. 240,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,659,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,041 shares of company stock valued at $163,618,738 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

