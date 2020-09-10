salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $240.14 and last traded at $241.27. 15,063,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 7,461,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.70.

Specifically, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,041 shares of company stock valued at $163,618,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

