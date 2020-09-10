Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,063 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,165,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,170.0% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMA remained flat at $$10.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

