Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.95% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $126,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,938,000 after purchasing an additional 867,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,992,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

