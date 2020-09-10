Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,582 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.95% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $210,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

SCHG traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $112.46. 532,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,339. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

