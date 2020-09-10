Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Seattle Genetics makes up 1.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Seattle Genetics worth $65,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $717,886.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,670 shares of company stock worth $30,083,839 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

