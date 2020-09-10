Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 8,477,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 1,156,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

