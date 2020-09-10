Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 8.5%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,415,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,957,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 164.32% and a negative net margin of 106.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

